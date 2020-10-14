Gwinnett sees record-breaking first day of early voting

By the end of Monday, 8,703 people had cast ballots at nine different polling places across the county. In 2016, 1,490 voted on the first day of early voting, and only one polling place was available: the county elections office. That’s an increase of 584%.

Voters experienced long lines for most of Monday and Tuesday, with the main elections office in Lawrenceville seeing the longest waits. On both days, estimated wait times reached eight hours. As of Wednesday, the county has added more voting machines and issuing stations at that location to get voters through faster. In order to maintain social distancing, the line for that location will now be entirely outside instead of ending inside the office, county spokesman Joe Sorenson said.