Gwinnett Chamber signs agreement with South Korean district

For more than a decade, the Gangnam District in Seoul, South Korea has had a relationship with Gwinnett County.
This week, leadership in South Korea formalized an agreement with the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce, too.
The memorandum of understanding signed by both groups is a three-year agreement that encourages the expansion of business relationships as well as the support of arts and culture in each place.
The goal, the document says, is to “enhance and expand economic, cultural and tourism cooperation.” It’s written in both Korean and English.
Gwinnett has more than 22,000 residents of Korean descent, according to 2019 Census estimates. Gwinnett Chamber Board Chair Doug Jenkins said in a statement that South Korea is invaluable to Georgia’s strong economic growth.
“Building on the 11-year sister-community agreement between the county and Gangnam, we look forward to collaborating with each other in trade, culture, and economic development,” he said.
Nick Masino, president and CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett, said in a statement the organization was “excited to formalize our first partnership” with Gangnam.
“Although it’s a difficult time for everyone due to COVID-19, I hope today’s ceremony will lead to more exchanges with the Gwinnett Chamber in many areas, including but not limited to, healthcare and IT solutions,” Gangnam Mayor Soon-Kyun Jung said in a statement.