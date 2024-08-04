Gridlock Guy: Nonprofit introduces sick children and their families to thrill of driving a racecar

People with certain bounties of health and wealth can purchase VIP experiences that render once rare opportunities more attainable. However, children with rare diagnoses and disabilities — and their families — are saddled with not only the weight of their paths, but also the expenses of treatment. They rarely can just up and do something awesome.

One organization strives to shine some light in the lives of these children and families and recently has used the thrill of motorsports to do just that. And the good consequences can last for years.

Team IMPACT pairs these kids and families with unique and up-close athletic experiences. Several former student athletes founded this nonprofit in 2011 and have since branched from college athletics experiences to motorsports.

Recently, 50 families attended Thompson Speedway in Thompson, Connecticut, for a track day. IMSA sports car racing team Turner Motorsports provided two of its race-ready BMWs and did far more than simple ride-alongs.

The kids and their families actually got to drive.

“Based on the needs of our children — they have eight different-sized booster seats. They have different seat belt protections. They have different helmets for every size. They have different masks for every face — it is unreal,” Team IMPACT northeast region executive director Ryan Irwin told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and 95.5 WSB. “We even had a kid who had a very severe skin disorder this year and [he was] very worried about injuring himself. So [Turner Motorsports] had these special pads they could put around [him]. And they lift him physically. He’s also in a wheelchair and the race team took such care, as if it was their own child, and placed them in that seat and locked him in and made sure that he gave that thumbs up.”

Irwin said that when the child with the skin disorder exited the racecar, they said it was the best day of their life.

Thompson Speedway is a 1.7-mile road course. The 11-turn track gives these recipients a chance to experience many different sensations behind the wheel. Of course, they are flanked by a professional to guide them through the course.

This all sounds very similar to a Porsche driving experience I took several years ago. Closely supervised.

But, whereas I could feasibly pay to drive a fast car at any time, these children probably only dreamt about such a thing. Turner Motorsports and Team IMPACT not only gave them a once-in-a-lifetime experience but also provided a chance for appreciation of driving, car control and raw speed. Driving in simulations and video games can numb those sensations. These children might even become better drivers after all of this.

Team IMPACT aims to do more than give wonderful gifts to families that are down on their luck. The impression on those in need is obvious, but the organization also trumpets how much these relationships affect the athletes themselves. “We educate these student athletes how to react to be there for that kid, and it could be as simple as sending a video before a big surgery saying, ‘We know you got this buddy,’” Irwin explained. Irwin said that Team IMPACT has managed these programs with over 100 colleges in all 50 states. And over 80,000 athletes have been involved. So the goodwill has spread far and wide.

The initial experiences may be once-in-a-lifetime moments, but they can create lifelong bonds. Iwrin said that athletes and patients have been in each other’s wedding parties and have stayed in touch over many years now.

Good begets good. That is an axiom to remember, even as we drive and make split-second decisions to show road rage or inconsideration. Usually those things breed more bad energy. But allowing someone else in a lane or deciding to not reciprocate a bird-finger (or give the first one) does the opposite.

People do not have to start nonprofits to change the world. Change starts at home, or even behind the wheel. Thankfully, Team IMPACT and Turner Motorsports are creating that tide in ways big and small — in short moments and over decades.

