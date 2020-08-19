Atlanta school board committee favors name change for Grady High School

A group of alumni want to keep the Grady name, citing the school’s long legacy and academic reputation.

Between now and October, the committee will collect feedback about what the new name should be. The group plans to reach out to students, alumni, residents and others to find out what the most popular suggestions are.

APS also is reviewing the names of two other schools for related reasons.

Joseph Emerson Brown Middle School is named after the name of the secessionist Georgia governor who opposed slavery’s abolition. Forrest Hill Academy, an alternative school in southwest Atlanta, bears the name of Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan leader.