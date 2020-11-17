Grady High students voting this week on new name for Atlanta school

Explore More stories about Atlanta Public Schools

That recommendation upset some who said the committee disregarded an earlier electronic survey that showed more people favored Midtown as the school’s new name.

Those critics launched an online petition aimed at convincing the school board to reject the Wells' recommendation. The board agreed to postpone its decision to allow time for a student vote. The board is expected to approve a new name on Dec. 7, after it has results from the students' vote.

The committee previously determined that the school should be renamed because Grady, a managing editor of The Atlanta Constitution who died in 1889, held racist views.