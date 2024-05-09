Georgia Supreme Court dismisses case challenging Cobb electoral map

“To be clear, the fact that there are two competing maps does create significant uncertainty for many. But the Floams have not shown that this uncertainty affects their future conduct,” Presiding Justice Nels Peterson wrote in the decision.

“We express no view about the correct resolution of the very serious constitutional issues” with the county’s map, Peterson wrote.

The dismissal kicks the issue of the map’s constitutionality further down the road, increasing the likelihood that this year’s elections will be held under the county-drawn map. Another lawsuit challenging the county map’s constitutionality, filed by a would-be commission candidate, is pending in Cobb Superior Court.

While concurring with the decision, Justice Charlie Bethel wrote: “Cobb has a substantial risk of losing and it seems unwise to ignore that risk.”

“A delayed loss by Cobb could give rise to calamitous consequences inflicting serious expense and practical hardship on its citizens,” Bethel wrote. “Accordingly, I urge Cobb to act with all dispatch in obtaining a final answer on the legal merits of its chosen path.”

In 2022, Cobb commissioners made the unprecedented move to pass its own electoral map in rebuke of GOP state legislators, who approved a map that drew Democratic Commissioner Jerica Richardson out of her district halfway through her term. The county-drawn map went into effect January 2023.

The Floams, along with sitting Republican Commissioner Keli Gambrill, challenged the map in Cobb Superior Court, where the map was struck down as unconstitutional. The county appealed that ruling to the Georgia Supreme Court, and proceeded with candidate qualifying under boundaries drawn in the county map.

In the lawsuit pending in Superior Court, a potential candidate for District 2 commission seat was disqualified because she does not live in the district under the county-drawn map. She would live in the district under the state-drawn map.

Chuck Boring, attorney for the disqualified candidate Alicia Adams, said he thinks Adams’ case is a proper legal avenue to get an answer on the constitutionality of the county’s map.

“Anyone who reads the opinion or watched the oral argument can tell that there are serious reasons to doubt that the (county’s) map is constitutional,” Boring said.

Explore Cobb Commission candidate challenges disqualification

Credit: Taylor Croft Credit: Taylor Croft

The issue over the county map has caused political uproar from constituents, candidates, commissioners and state leaders, with Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, decrying the county’s map as unconstitutional.

Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs said the county has overstepped its authority by passing its own map and is concerned over how the situation has already impacted ongoing elections.

“It’s very frustrating, because in the meantime, we have elections to conduct and voters being disenfranchised,” she said.

The county has held firm in its position that the home rule provision of the Georgia Constitution grants counties the authority to draw their own electoral maps. But that provision has never been interpreted to allow those powers before, creating a constitutional question over local control.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.