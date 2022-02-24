Georgia Senate OKs Cobb voting maps that could shore up GOP seats

It shifts the boundaries significantly, putting all of East Cobb into District 3, currently held by Republican JoAnn Birrell, while reshaping District 2 into an urban corridor that follows I-75 from the Fulton County line to just north of Marietta.

“This map reflects the changing composition of our county,” Kirkpatrick said.

Democrats countered that the map was a partisan reaction to Republicans losing control of the Cobb Board of Commissioners in the 2020 election.

“What it reflects is an effort by the majority (Republican) Party to try and take back power after they’ve lost elections previously,” said state Sen. Jen Jordan (D-Atlanta). “...Why don’t y’all just try to win elections instead of changing the lines and changing the rules?”

The map’s revamped District 2 could force Democratic Commissioner Jerica Richardson, who lives in East Cobb, out of office two years early. County law requires commissioners to live in the district they represent.

Kirkpatrick on Thursday defended Cobb County Republicans’ decision to move forward with the map over the objections of the Democratic majority on the county commission and on the local delegation.

“The local process works when an agreement can be reached,” she said. “That was not the case on this map.”