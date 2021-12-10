Cobb school board’s majority Republicans prevail on district maps

Cobb’s four Republican school board members voted in August to hire Taylor English and Duma LLP to redraw its seven districts or posts.

The board’s three Democrats opposed the hiring, in part, because Republican Earl Ehrhart, a former member of the Georgia House of Representatives, is the chief executive of subsidiary Taylor English Decisions. One of the attorneys with the firm noted on Thursday night that Taylor English Decisions, its lobbying division, is not involved with redistricting issues.

The proposed new map, along with two others, was not unveiled until Wednesday night, which drew criticism from the public at Thursday’s meeting. Several speakers criticized the board for a lack of transparency in the process and for pushing political agendas.

Scamihorn said his goal was to make it as fair as possible while adjusting for population growth and demographic changes. He said his geographic area shrinks under the new map.

Board members Davis and Leroy “Tre’” Hutchins, also a Democrat, worked on alternative maps. But they withdrew them from consideration because they said the public wasn’t given enough time to inspect them.

Population changes over the last decade meant that some districts in the current map stayed nearly the same, while others had larger shifts. Post 5, represented by Republican David Banks, saw a 3.6% drop in population. Post 6, represented by Davis, saw a 4% increase.

The newly proposed map maintained more equal population distributions, but Davis said that her district would include fewer high schools.