Georgia sees another near-record day in COVID-19 cases amid omicron’s spread

About 85% of Georgia hospital beds were in use, including about 82% of intensive care beds.

DPH announced Thursday that the first shipments of COVID-19 treatment pills by Merck and Pfizer are heading to a small number of pharmacies throughout Georgia. However, health officials say the initial supply will be very limited.

On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the state will spend $100 million to hire contract hospital workers and deploy about 200 Georgia National Guard troops to hospitals and coronavirus testing centers. supporters healthcare providers.

Later that night, six metro Atlanta hospital systems urged the public to get vaccinated and tested in an effort to curb the spread and preserve medical resources.

Meanwhile, in metro Atlanta, several schools and universities decided to pivot to virtual learning for the spring semester that begins next month.