Atlanta HBCUs pivot to virtual learning due to COVID-19

In addition, all eligible students and employees at Spelman must submit proof of booster shots before Feb. 6, unless an exemption was approved.

In a Twitter post, Spelman College said that students assigned to residence halls must schedule an appointment before arriving on campus between Jan. 24 to Jan. 28. That’s to allow for appropriate social distancing.

Schedules for Spelman students moving into dorms on campus will be available from Jan. 10 to Jan. 16 on the college’s housing website, according to the college.

Clark Atlanta University also announced that PCR tests will be required for all students and staff prior to their return on campus. Booster shots are required before Feb. 6, unless the university approves a religious or medical exemption. Rapid antigen tests will be required on campus.

Students must wait until the week of Jan. 24 before moving into their dorm rooms. The university urges students to wait until the move-in schedule is published before making travel plans.

Morehouse is requiring students and employees to produce a negative test result before returning to campus. All events on campus are canceled through January, and students cannot return to residence halls until at least Jan. 26.