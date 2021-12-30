Georgia gets first shipments of Merck, Pfizer Covid pills

Pfizer’s version appears to be the more effective treatment with a research trial showing it reduced the risk of hospitalization or death among high-risk patients by about 85%. Merck’s version reduced risk of hospitalization and death in high-risk patients by 30%.

According to guidance issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), initial allocations were made to federal pharmacy partners. DPH said it has also partnered with Walmart, Walgreens, and Good Neighbor Pharmacy Group (a group of small independent pharmacies) to ensure the medications are available across the state.

Pharmacies that have received allocations of the pills can be found on the DPH website at https://dph.georgia.gov/dph-covid-19-guidance.

The Food and Drug Administration recently issued an emergency use authorization for both molnupirvar by Merck and Pfizer’s Paxlovid.

While antivirals may help treat COVID-19, DPH emphasized vaccination is the best prevention against COVID-19 infection. Georgians aged 5 and older are eligible for vaccination.