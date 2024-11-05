2 Georgia Powerball winners claim record lottery payout, elect to remain anonymous

On Monday, two people claimed the record Powerball lottery jackpot that was won Oct. 23, electing to remain anonymous and split the cash option of more than $230 million.
The final jackpot amount, the largest ever won in the history of the Georgia lottery, was more than $478.2 million. The winners could have chosen to take that amount in the form of a 30-year annuity, but took the cash option instead.
Georgia is one of the few states that allows lottery winners to remain anonymous. The jackpot numbers represent pre-tax amounts.
“This is an incredible moment in Georgia Lottery history, and we are thrilled to congratulate Georgia’s newest and largest Powerball winners,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said in a statement. “This is a life-changing win, and we are so excited to celebrate with our lucky winners.”
The ticket was sold at the Quik Mart at a Valero gas station in Buford, located at 2155 Buford Dam Road, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
The store manager, Sayed Ashraf, posted signs showing off the massive jackpot amount after the winning numbers were drawn. At the time, Ashraf said the winner had not revealed themselves at the store, but he suspected it was a regular customer. His store is eligible to earn an incentive bonus payment of up to $50,000 for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.
