Georgia House approves Mableton cityhood effort

Today, each county district commissioner represents close to 190,000 residents, while a Mableton city council member would represent about 13,000.

The overwhelming bipartisan support for the bill came in stark contrast to three other cityhood movements in Cobb County, which have been bitterly opposed by most Democrats in the General Assembly.

One key difference: The other three, all spearheaded by Republicans, have been fast-tracked to the May primary ballot over the objections of county officials, who asked for more time to study the impact the cityhood movements would have on county services and residents.

The Mableton referendum would be held in November if it clears the state Senate and is signed into law, allowing more time for voters to learn the pros and cons of a decision that could permanently reshape the future of their community.

Home to the Silver Comet Trail and the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, the proposed city would be 52% Black, with a population of nearly 78,000, according to the South Cobb Alliance, which is backing the effort. Tucked between the cities of Smyrna in the east and Austell and Powder Springs in the west, the Mableton city boundaries blanket the county’s southern tip, extending from the county line to just past the East-West Connector in the north.

An interactive map can be found at cobbcounty.org/cityhood.

Like the other Cobb cityhood movements, Mableton would provide fewer services than the typical Georgia city. The bill calls for departments of community development, code enforcement, parks and sanitation. The county would still be relied on for other essential services, such as police and fire.

A feasibility study found that the city would be financially viable without a tax increase. However, county finance officials say the county government would lose nearly $11 million annually in revenue if Mableton incorporates, and see minimal savings when the city takes over certain services.