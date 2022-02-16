County officials: Cobb could lose $41M if four cities are formed

However, Republican state lawmakers this year moved up the proposed votes to the May primary for all but the city of Mableton in South Cobb. That was done over the objections of Democrats and county officials who pleaded for more time to prepare.

By far the largest financial impact would come from a city of East Cobb, which is the only of the four that plans to provide public safety services. The county would lose $23.5 million in revenue to the new city, while saving as little as $450,000 in expenses.

The bill to authorize a vote on East Cobb has passed the General Assembly and awaits the governor’s signature. The three others are still pending at various stages of the legislative process.

It was not immediately clear how the county arrived at its figures or why the county wouldn’t save more money. All four cities plan to provide planning and zoning, code enforcement and parks and recreation. Some would provide additional services, such as public safety, sanitation and road maintenance.

Most of the projected savings would come from the cities taking over park maintenance. In some cases, the cities to be formed simply don’t require much spending from the other departments today, so the county won’t save much money when a city government takes over.

Lost Mountain in West Cobb, for instance, covers 15% of the county’s land area, but only accounts for about 5% of code enforcement inspections, so the county only has one such officer assigned there, said Jessica Guinn, the county community development director.

Mableton, meanwhile covers 11% of the county’s land, but commands 25% of all code enforcement inspections in the county. The city plans to hire four code enforcement officers — the same as Cobb devotes to the area today — but Guinn said the area really needs at least six.

“We’re not able to do anything proactive,” she said. “It’s all strictly reactive.”

County officials said they had a number of unanswered questions themselves. The feasibility studies completed on behalf of the proposed cities provide only vague details in many cases.

“We’re not here to advocate, but we’re here to educate,” said Randy Crider, Cobb’s public safety director. “Over the last several months, I’ve been asked a lot of questions that I don’t have answers for.”

Residents can access more information on the proposed cities on the county’s website at cobbcounty.org/cityhood.