Emory-developed COVID-19 treatment pill gets FDA approval

Molnupiravir is available by prescription only. It is not authorized for use in patients younger than 18 and not recommended for pregnant women because of potential side effects.

There are some questions about its effectiveness. While Britain last month became the first country to approve molnupiravir, France canceled its order for the drug upon reviewing trial data that raised concerns among some medical leaders. While it reduces the risk of hospitalization and death among high-risk patients by 30%, that is less than authorized antibody treatments, which have been shown to reduce the risk of severe outcomes by about 70%. An FDA advisory panel voted 13-10 on Nov. 30 in favor of emergency use authorization.

Side effects observed in trial research included diarrhea, nausea and dizziness. Researchers said it might affect bone and cartilage growth in those under 18.

It is not authorized for preexposure prevention of COVID-19 or for initiation of treatment in patients hospitalized because benefit of treatment has not been observed in people when treatment started after hospitalization.

Molnupiravir is designed to prevent the virus from further replicating. It should be administered as four 200-milligram capsules taken orally every 12 hours for five days. Molnupiravir is not authorized for use for longer than five consecutive days.

Emory has called the drug “the little pill that could.”

Emory University’s Drug Innovation Ventures, also known as DRIVE, licensed the medication last year to Merck pharmaceutical company through its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

In 2013, the Emory team began work that could attack many viruses. It showed strong results in animal testing against coronaviruses, including SARS, and the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). Last year, as the coronavirus pandemic surfaced, the DRIVE team worked with researchers at Vanderbilt and Georgia State University for more testing.