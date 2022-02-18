GBI agent: Roddie Bryan called Arbery a ‘joker’ as his body lay nearby

“When I see him come around the the corner right there, it was almost like the Black guy was tired of running,” Bryan said in a recorded interview played for the jury.

Bryan would agree to sit for two lengthy interviews with Seacrist just days before his arrest. He even took the GBI agent on a “drive-thru recreation” of his route through Satilla Shores that afternoon.

Bryan and the McMichaels were convicted of murder last fall. Now they face federal hate crimes charges, accused of targeting Arbery because of his race. At last year’s state trial, prosecutors suggested that Arbery, who lived two miles away, might have escaped the neighborhood if Bryan hadn’t cut him off and rerouted him back toward the father and son.

“As he was running toward the exit, was he running toward home as well?” federal prosecutor Bobbi Bernstein asked Thursday afternoon.

“Yes,” Seacrist told her.

Bryan told police that before joining the pursuit, he called out to the men chasing Arbery and asked, “Y’all got him?”

It was the former hardware store employee who filmed the cellphone video of Arbery collapsing in the road after being shot twice at close range by the younger McMichael. He was later asked why he chased him and began recording.

“I figured he had done something wrong. I didn’t know for sure,” Bryan told investigators. “It was instinct, man. I don’t know. I didn’t know if he stole something. I didn’t know if he shot somebody.”

It was also revealed Thursday afternoon that a vanity plate depicting the old Georgia state flag had been removed from the front of Travis McMichael’s truck when the GBI examined the vehicle in May 2020. Georgia’s prior flag, flown from 1956 through 2001, prominently featured the Confederate battle emblem. The plate could be seen in officers’ body camera footage from the day of Arbery’s killing, but it was gone by the time the McMichaels were arrested 74 days later, Seacrist said.

Inside the lid of the truck’s toolbox, GBI agents found a sticker of a blue Confederate cross above the initials “G.O.B., according to a photograph shown in court.

Seacrist said he wasn’t sure what the abbreviation stood for. But outside the courthouse, Arbery’s father thought he had a pretty good idea.

“Looks like the good ol’ boy was trying to hide some of that racism,” Marcus Arbery told reporters.