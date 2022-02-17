Hate crimes trial: jurors see graphic images of Ahmaud Arbery’s wounds

None of the pellets struck Arbery’s heart, and the medical examiner explained that it was Arbery’s “fight or flight reaction” that allowed him to keep moving even after the fatal blasts.

The reaction sent adrenaline coursing through Arbery’s body, he told prosecutor Bobbi Bernstein, which “shuts down blood supply to the gut and gets you ready to fight or flee.”

Some of the buckshot pellets passed through Arbery’s body, the autopsy showed. Others remained lodged in his torso and shoulder, according to a full-body X-Ray shown in court.

Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were convicted of Arbery’s murder last fall in a state court trial. The three men are now on trial in federal court charged with hate crimes. They’re accused of interfering with Arbery’s right to use a public street two years ago because he was Black. All three are also charged with with attempted kidnapping, and the McMichaels face weapons charges.

On Wednesday, prosecutors introduced explosive evidence of racist messages and social media posts sent by the three defendants as the government tried to convince the jury of three Black people, eight whites, and one Hispanic person that the defendants’ actions on Feb. 23, 2020, were motivated by their racism.

U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said Thursday that one of the jurors approached a marshal and asked if there were federal funds available for counseling, if needed, and was told there are.

Arbery had been seen entering a vacant home under construction several times in the months leading up to his death. Larry English, the owner of the home, lived about 80 miles away in Douglas. He had installed motion-activated surveillance cameras that alerted him when someone was on his property because he was concerned about thefts and the liability it could pose if someone fell off the dock behind his home and into the river.

Glynn County police Officer Robert Rash said he was first sent the surveillance footage of Arbery walking around the home in October 2019, less than four months before the shooting.

Others had also been seen on the property, including a neighbor’s children and a white couple who entered the home in November, Rash testified. In December, he approached Greg McMichael in his front yard and showed him images of Arbery.

Rash said given Greg McMichaels’ law enforcement experience, he thought he would make an “excellent witness” if he ever saw Arbery in the neighborhood and called the police.

Rash said if he had been able to identify Arbery, he would have simply been given a trespass warning and asked not to return. He also said the McMichaels knew there was no evidence that Arbery had never taken anything from the vacant home.

Bernstein asked Rash what he expected Greg McMichael to do if he ever saw the man, and the patrol officer told her he only expected McMichael to call the cops.

“Did you think he would get in a truck and go after him,” she asked. “Did you expect him to arm himself? Did you expect him to point a gun (at Arbery) and threaten to blow his head off?”

“I did not,” Rash responded to all three of her questions.

On cross examination, Greg McMichael’s attorney asked the officer if he ever heard his client say anything racist about Arbery.

“Did Mr. McMichael ever use any type of racial epithet to describe Mr. Arbery,” A.J. Balbo asked.

Rash said he did not.

Testimony is set to continue after lunch.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.