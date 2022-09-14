Fulton to kick off arts celebration with mini fashion show from CAU

A mini fashion show will serve as the kickoff for fashion-forward events from Monday to Oct. 28 throughout northern and southern Fulton, according to a county news release. The events will highlight the county’s robust resources in fashion, art, culture and education.

The 10 a.m. kickoff show will feature Billi Arnett of Clark Atlanta University’s arts program and Atlanta Fashion Week. Then county leaders are scheduled to host a press conference at Fulton’s 141 Pryor St. building in downtown Atlanta.