Fulton to kick off arts celebration with mini fashion show from CAU

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

A 40-day celebration of the arts in Fulton County is set to begin Thursday.

A mini fashion show will serve as the kickoff for fashion-forward events from Monday to Oct. 28 throughout northern and southern Fulton, according to a county news release. The events will highlight the county’s robust resources in fashion, art, culture and education.

The 10 a.m. kickoff show will feature Billi Arnett of Clark Atlanta University’s arts program and Atlanta Fashion Week. Then county leaders are scheduled to host a press conference at Fulton’s 141 Pryor St. building in downtown Atlanta.

Along with CAU, the county government is partnering with Atlanta Public Schools, Fulton County Schools and county libraries along with the cities of Atlanta and Alpharetta.

“Residents will be able to connect with fashion industry experts who can demonstrate first-hand the benefits of fashion, art and education,” wrote Robb Pitts, county commission chair, in the news release.

Find out more about the events at www.fultoncountyga.gov/news/2022/09/08/fulton-county-arts-and-culture-is-gearing-up-to-become-the-face-of-the-fashion-scene.

About the Author

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

