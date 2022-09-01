Fulton to spend $1M on tiny homes pilot project

There is precedence for tiny homes, usually defined as having less than 500 square feet of living space, in metro Atlanta.

Clarkston worked with the MicroLife Institute, a nonprofit group that advocates for modest living spaces, and approved a tiny home community in May 2019.

The homes of the half-acre Cottages on Vaughan, which is Georgia’s first tiny home community, in Clarkston began selling in June 2020.

The community contains one home measuring 250 square feet (that’s smaller than a two-car garage) and seven others with 500 square feet.

The homes sold quickly, with prices ranging from $119,000 to $201,000.

The Atlanta Regional Commission recognized the community as 2021′s most innovative development in metro Atlanta.

Pitts said the Fulton tiny homes would be located on county-owned land around College Park or East Point.

Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (or ARPA) will cover the tab, Pitts said.

“Using ARPA funds to finance affordable housing creates more viable options where it is desperately needed,” he wrote in a Tuesday news release. “For many who have always dreamed of owning their own home, we will help make that dream a reality.”