Fulton to spend $1M on tiny homes pilot project

A portrait of Barb Oliver, director of operations with Sound Foundations NW, is taken in one of their tiny homes in Seattle on Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Fulton County officials plan to spend $1 million building six to eight houses within the county.

How is that possible in one of the nation’s hottest housing markets?

Fulton commissioners unanimously approved a pilot project to construct several tiny homes on a half-acre of land in southern Fulton.

Fulton Commission Chair Robb Pitts submitted the proposal, which earned unanimous commissioner support.

“This is affordable housing, but it’s about home ownership,” he told his fellow commissioners at their last meeting.

There is precedence for tiny homes, usually defined as having less than 500 square feet of living space, in metro Atlanta.

Clarkston worked with the MicroLife Institute, a nonprofit group that advocates for modest living spaces, and approved a tiny home community in May 2019.

The homes of the half-acre Cottages on Vaughan, which is Georgia’s first tiny home community, in Clarkston began selling in June 2020.

The community contains one home measuring 250 square feet (that’s smaller than a two-car garage) and seven others with 500 square feet.

The homes sold quickly, with prices ranging from $119,000 to $201,000.

The Atlanta Regional Commission recognized the community as 2021′s most innovative development in metro Atlanta.

Pitts said the Fulton tiny homes would be located on county-owned land around College Park or East Point.

Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (or ARPA) will cover the tab, Pitts said.

“Using ARPA funds to finance affordable housing creates more viable options where it is desperately needed,” he wrote in a Tuesday news release. “For many who have always dreamed of owning their own home, we will help make that dream a reality.”

Follow Ben Brasch on twitter

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable.

