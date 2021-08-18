Fulton to host virtual event asking people to get vaccinated ‘for the culture’

The event — “Back to Life: But First, a Reality Check: Uplifting Facts & Empowering ‘The Culture’ to Drive COVID-Free Communities” — aims to increase the county’s total vaccination level from 47%.

A Fulton government announcement about the event says the following people will join: V-103′s Kenny Burns, Durand Bailey with the Atlanta Music Project, Lisa Cunningham with Black Women’s Health Imperative, Dr. Jayne Morgan with Piedmont Healthcare COVID Taskforce, DJ Mars, Zachary Wallace with Local Green Atlanta and Nancy Flake Johnson with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta.