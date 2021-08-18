Fulton to host virtual event asking people to get vaccinated ‘for the culture’

Fulton County is hosting an online event Wednesday encouraging people get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The event — “Back to Life: But First, a Reality Check: Uplifting Facts & Empowering ‘The Culture’ to Drive COVID-Free Communities” — aims to increase the county’s total vaccination level from 47%.
A Fulton government announcement about the event says the following people will join: V-103′s Kenny Burns, Durand Bailey with the Atlanta Music Project, Lisa Cunningham with Black Women’s Health Imperative, Dr. Jayne Morgan with Piedmont Healthcare COVID Taskforce, DJ Mars, Zachary Wallace with Local Green Atlanta and Nancy Flake Johnson with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta.
Per the announcement, panel topics include: The COVID Vaccine Equity Gap in Fulton County, How Fear & Misinformation Block The Road To Recovery, Reasonable Doubts: Addressing A Legacy of Medical Abuse & Mistrust, Vaccine Science, Simplified and The Role of Neighborhood and Service Organizations in Creating COVID-Free Communities.
The announcement asks people to “do it for the culture and help us make it a vaxxed-girl/boy summer!”
People can register for the 7:30 p.m. Zoom event online. The county has locations all over Fulton that offer vaccines, which you can find out more about at https://fultoncountyga.gov/covidvaccine.
