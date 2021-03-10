Fulton schools to move classes online during teacher vaccinations

Fulton County Schools will halt in-person learning for several days this month and next to accommodate the district’s employee vaccination schedule.
As of Monday, Georgia teachers and school district employees are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Fulton school system announced this week that employees will be offered the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine from March 22-27. The second dose will be provided April 12-17, immediately after the district’s spring break.
The shots will be given during mass events at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
To accommodate the vaccination schedule, the district will rotate teachers and other employees through the site and move classes to an online format on certain days.
Elementary school students will learn online March 22-24. Middle school classes will be online March 24 and 25. High school students will learn online March 25 and 26.
All schools will be online only April 12-16, the first week back after the district’s spring break.
In a letter to parents, the district said holding remote classes that week will make it easier for employees to receive the second dose of the vaccine and it will also “guard against a post spring break surge” of the virus.
“We understand switching to remote learning for certain days requires planning, and we are providing these dates as early as possible so families can plan accordingly,” the district’s letter stated.