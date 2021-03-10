Fulton schools to move classes online during teacher vaccinations

Elementary school students will learn online March 22-24. Middle school classes will be online March 24 and 25. High school students will learn online March 25 and 26.

All schools will be online only April 12-16, the first week back after the district’s spring break.

In a letter to parents, the district said holding remote classes that week will make it easier for employees to receive the second dose of the vaccine and it will also “guard against a post spring break surge” of the virus.

“We understand switching to remote learning for certain days requires planning, and we are providing these dates as early as possible so families can plan accordingly,” the district’s letter stated.