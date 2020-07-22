Fulton is surveying artists about COVID-19 impact

Fulton County’s arts and culture department wants to hear from artists about the effects of COVID-19 on the community.
Fulton posted on its Facebook page that the survey will remain open until Friday.
The survey asks basics like how long they’ve been an artist and the estimated financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their arts-related income.
But the county also wants to know how folks are staying connected to audiences and how virtual artistic programming is playing a role.
Fulton used a small part of its $104 million coronavirus response money it received from the federal government on the arts. But there were many other priorities.
Those interested can fill out the survey here, bit.ly/2ZdWNCV.