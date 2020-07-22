Breaking News

Water main break closes busy Cobb road for next 6 hours

X

Fulton is surveying artists about COVID-19 impact

The Fulton County Government Center was sporadically bustling in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, June 29, 2020. All visitors and employees entering the Fulton County Government Center were told to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and they had their temperature checked before entering the building in an attempt to decrease the spread of COVID-19. (REBECCA WRIGHT FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)
The Fulton County Government Center was sporadically bustling in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, June 29, 2020. All visitors and employees entering the Fulton County Government Center were told to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and they had their temperature checked before entering the building in an attempt to decrease the spread of COVID-19. (REBECCA WRIGHT FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Credit: REBECCA WRIGHT FOR THE ATLANTA J

Credit: REBECCA WRIGHT FOR THE ATLANTA J

Local News | 56 minutes ago
By Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fulton County’s arts and culture department wants to hear from artists about the effects of COVID-19 on the community.

Fulton posted on its Facebook page that the survey will remain open until Friday.

The survey asks basics like how long they’ve been an artist and the estimated financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their arts-related income.

ExploreFulton is replacing Columbus Day with Juneteenth as official county holiday

But the county also wants to know how folks are staying connected to audiences and how virtual artistic programming is playing a role.

Fulton used a small part of its $104 million coronavirus response money it received from the federal government on the arts. But there were many other priorities.

Those interested can fill out the survey here, bit.ly/2ZdWNCV.

WHO reports record number of new COVID-19 cases

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.