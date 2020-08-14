Fulton inks $3M deal with Sean Penn group to help rid county of COVID-19

“We’re in a chaotic space, we’re void of a national leadership,” said Penn, who has been an activist for decades. He added that they’ve been successful in Fulton and Atlanta “despite even adversarial counter-positions across the state.”

Dr. Lynn Paxton, the head of the state-run Fulton Board of Health, said Friday that the county’s response to the coronavirus would not have been possible without CORE.

Paxton noted the racial and class disparities when it comes to who gets the virus — in that Black communities are being disproportionately hit, and people with less money must work to keep afloat. CORE specializes in getting the message out to disadvantaged communities by working with them.

08/14/2020 - Alpharetta, Georgia - Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) co-founder Ann Lee listens during the CORE and Fulton County partnership press conference at the CORE offices, located at 4700 North Point Parkway, in Alpharetta, Friday, August 14, 2020. (ALYSSA POINTER / ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM) Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

“We all want to do better, and with CORE we can do better,” Paxton said.

The $3 million will pay for more mobile units to focus on communities that are hotspots for the virus through the end of the year.

CORE co-founder Ann Lee said that Fulton/Atlanta is their flagship program across the country because they’ve gotten so much buy-in. This $3 million payment is the group’s first COVID-19 government contract.

“We expected the cavalry to come in. There is no cavalry,” she said. “We are the cavalry.”