Fulton hires Yates as permanent police chief

Wade Yates has been hired as chief of the Fulton County Police Department.
The Fulton County Commission unanimously voted Wednesday, following a closed-door executive session, to hire Yates full-time.
A long-time Fulton Police employee, Yates became interim chief after Darryl Halbert resigned Oct. 27, 2020. Halbert was hired as chief in May 2018 — taking over from Gary Stiles, who started with the department in 1985.
The county police department is a relatively small force charged with protecting the 7.5-mile stretch of unincorporated land. Officers recently began taking a more active role in policing county buildings.
Yates last appeared before commissioners about a month ago encouraging them to change the ordinance about arresting attendees of street racing exhibitions — popular on Fulton Industrial Boulevard, with its long and straight stretches of road.
Yates’ annual salary is $144,000, according to the county.
