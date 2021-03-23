X

Fulton hires Yates as permanent police chief

The Fulton County Police Department's new chief is Wade Yates. (Photo from Fulton County's YouTube)
By Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Wade Yates has been hired as chief of the Fulton County Police Department.

The Fulton County Commission unanimously voted Wednesday, following a closed-door executive session, to hire Yates full-time.

A long-time Fulton Police employee, Yates became interim chief after Darryl Halbert resigned Oct. 27, 2020. Halbert was hired as chief in May 2018 — taking over from Gary Stiles, who started with the department in 1985.

The county police department is a relatively small force charged with protecting the 7.5-mile stretch of unincorporated land. Officers recently began taking a more active role in policing county buildings.

Yates last appeared before commissioners about a month ago encouraging them to change the ordinance about arresting attendees of street racing exhibitions — popular on Fulton Industrial Boulevard, with its long and straight stretches of road.

Yates’ annual salary is $144,000, according to the county.

