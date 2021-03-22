Fulton Sheriff’s expo looking to fill more than 100 positions

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is holding a career expo Saturday to fill more than 100 positions.
The agency said in a news release that staff will be checking temperatures upon entry and that face masks and social distancing are required.
Those looking to become a deputy (for which the starting annual salary is $45,600) a detention officer (starting at $39,900) must be at least 21 years old, have a valid driver’s license and prove a high school diploma/GED. Applicants for security specialist (starting at $34,906) do not have to have a driver’s license.
According to the agency’s job listing website, the positions open range from an administrative technician (starting at $32,660) to deputy sheriff lieutenant colonel (maxing out at $138,511 annually).
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Welcome All Park, 4255 Will Lee Road in South Fulton.
Potential applicants who would like to speak to a recruiter can call 404-612-6790/404-612-3464 or email fcso.backgroundrecruitment@fultoncountyga.gov.
