Fulton gets $25M more in COVID-19 rental assistance funds

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

Fulton County officials announced this week they have received $25 million more in emergency rental assistance funds.

These are reallocated dollars that the state acquired from federal legislators who approved money for local governments to help keep people in their homes struggling due to COVID-19′s economic effects, according to Pamela Roshell, county COO over health and human services.

Fulton, after creating a system, distributed every dollar from the first rounds of its emergency rental assistance allotment.

ExploreFulton reopening COVID-19 testing, vaccination site at Mercedes-Benz

The county has distributed 22,300 checks for a total of roughly $50 million since Jan. 1, according to Fulton’s own data. Residents from the cities of South Fulton, East Point and Sandy Springs have requested the most applications, per county data.

Those interested in apply for rental/utility assistance should visit www.fultoncountyga.gov/covid-19/rental-assistance or call 855-776-7912.

