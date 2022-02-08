Fulton reopening COVID-19 testing, vaccination site at Mercedes-Benz

The stadium was home to a massive site supplied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that administered 300,000 doses the first half of last year.

This new operation will be open every day except Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until further notice. These PCR tests are free to all Georgians, but insurance will be billed if available.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made online at https://viralsolutionsga.com/register or by calling 404-613-8150.