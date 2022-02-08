Fulton reopening COVID-19 testing, vaccination site at Mercedes-Benz

State, county and city health leaders will start again testing and vaccinating people against COVID-19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The home of the Falcons and Atlanta United will again begin welcoming people for testing/vaccinations, , according to a Monday county news release.
The Georgia Department of Public Health along with Fulton County Government, the Fulton County Board of Health, the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency-Management Agency and Viral Solutions will run the site from The Home Depot Backyard at 1 Backyard Way.
Officials announced the mega-site’s opening a month ago.
Just below 170,000 people have received both doses of the vaccine in Fulton, according to the latest data.
The stadium was home to a massive site supplied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that administered 300,000 doses the first half of last year.
This new operation will be open every day except Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until further notice. These PCR tests are free to all Georgians, but insurance will be billed if available.
Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made online at https://viralsolutionsga.com/register or by calling 404-613-8150.
