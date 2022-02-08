Hamburger icon
Fulton reopening COVID-19 testing, vaccination site at Mercedes-Benz

M.D. Anita Shetty (from left) vaccinates Doris Lucas with a Pfizer vaccine while M.D. Steve Budnick prepares to vaccinate Toni Hawkins while operations get under way for Mercedes-Benz Stadium to become the largest Community Vaccination Center in the southeast serving an average of 42,000 citizens a week on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

State, county and city health leaders will start again testing and vaccinating people against COVID-19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The home of the Falcons and Atlanta United will again begin welcoming people for testing/vaccinations, , according to a Monday county news release.

The Georgia Department of Public Health along with Fulton County Government, the Fulton County Board of Health, the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency-Management Agency and Viral Solutions will run the site from The Home Depot Backyard at 1 Backyard Way.

ExploreRacial gap for COVID vaccinations narrowing in Georgia

Officials announced the mega-site’s opening a month ago.

Just below 170,000 people have received both doses of the vaccine in Fulton, according to the latest data.

The stadium was home to a massive site supplied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that administered 300,000 doses the first half of last year.

This new operation will be open every day except Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until further notice. These PCR tests are free to all Georgians, but insurance will be billed if available.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made online at https://viralsolutionsga.com/register or by calling 404-613-8150.

Follow Ben Brasch on twitter

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

