Fulton Fresh Mobile Market brings free vegetables to food deserts

“They’ve been coming here for several years,” Tillman said of the mobile market. “We even did it during the pandemic.”

During COVID-19 lockdowns, produce was handed out as a drive-through, she said.

The recipes are usually easy to make, McDuffy said.

“If you can do it here on the table, you can make it at home,” she said.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

The Fulton Fresh Mobile Market is visiting six spots in Fulton County that fall within a “food desert,” as defined by USDA. An area is a food desert if it has at least 100 households that lack transportation and are more than half a mile from a supermarket; or has either 500 people or a third of the population more than 20 miles from a supermarket.

This is the fourth week of the summer’s first session, which runs through June 27. A second session will be held July 9 through Aug. 8. It’s free and open to the public with no registration required.

Participants get a nutrition class, food preparation demonstration, and a bag of fresh in-season produce. The demonstration features the produce that’s being given away.

The hourlong event at the southwest Atlanta church regularly attracts about 100 people, and so does an appearance at Roswell Adult Recreation Center, said Cecilia Tran, Fulton County agent for the UGA Agricultural Extension Service. Other mobile market locations draw 60 to 80 each time, she said.

Inside the church Phyllis Cain, LaZavia Grier, Deborah Mallory and Tran stood behind a cloth-covered table. All four work with the Fulton County office of the UGA Extension Service. Mallory gave the crowd food preservation and nutritional tips while the others mixed ingredients in big metal bowls. Then the recipe explanation got underway.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

“Today we’re doing a spinach and romaine strawberry salad,” said Tran, a certified nutritionist. She added spinach, onions and strawberries to the bowl of lettuce.

“Here we’ve got a poppy seed dressing, and here we’ve got plain, nonfat Greek yogurt,” Tran said. She ran through ways to add protein and possible substitutions or extras.

Grier handed out a short survey.

“This is your ticket to the free produce,” she said. It would have to be handed back in exchange for the bag of fruit and vegetables.

Grier also passed out a card with the day’s recipe for both the salad and its dressing, six servings for less than $12. Several people in the crowd said they made the previous week’s recipe for turkey and squash; all previous recipes, and much more information, are available at www.FoodTalk.org, Grier said.

Cain parceled the finished salad into plastic sample cups for the audience.

“Those of you who tried the recipe, did you like it?” Grier asked after a few minutes. The crowd chorused agreement.

“Well, great news: You will be receiving strawberries today,” she said.

Finished surveys in hand, the audience filed outside to the truck. Participants usually get 10 to 12 pounds of produce, said Shirley Dodd, Fulton Fresh Mobile Market coordinator. Tuesday’s bag included a carton of strawberries, Vidalia onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, apples and bananas, she said.

“It’s a variety. It’s different each time, but it’s a nice bag,” McDuffy said.

McDuffy said she values the information on healthy eating, watching sodium and sugar. Tillman agreed; one tip she picked up, in addition to checking labels closely on canned vegetables, is to rinse those vegetables to remove some excess salt, she said.

Because life in Atlanta is fairly expensive, it’s easy to assume that residents throughout the area have ready access to groceries, Tran said.

“In places like this, it’s not that way,” she said.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

Doctors urge people to eat healthily, but that advice doesn’t automatically grant access to healthy food — or mean that what’s available is good-quality or cheap, Tran said. Instead people spend scarce grocery dollars on items that will keep longer, she said.

The Fulton Fresh Mobile Market helps increase access to fresh and nutritious fruit and vegetables.

“But we only get to bridge that gap for a short span,” Tran said. The UGA Extension Service is working with Maidah: Atlanta Food Consortium and other partners in hopes of providing similar help throughout the year, she said.

The number of people who came shows the program’s value, Tillman said.

“There is a shortage of food for people, and this has been a blessing for many of us,” Tillman said.

Fulton Fresh Mobile Market locations through June 27:

Tuesday

10 a.m.: St. Mark AME Church, 3605 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta

1 p.m.: New Springfield Baptist Church, 2560 Sylvan Road, East Point

Wednesday

10 a.m.: Palmetto Neighborhood Senior Center, 510 Turner Ave., Palmetto

1 p.m.: Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 2044 J.T. Alexander Ave., College Park

Thursday

10 a.m.: East Point First Mallalieu United Methodist Church, 2651 Church St., East Point

1 p.m.: Roswell Adult Recreation Center, 830 Grimes Bridge Road, Roswell

Second session, July 9 through Aug. 8:

Tuesday

10 a.m.: New Beginnings Senior Center, 66 Brooks Drive, Fairburn

1 p.m.: Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church (Dorothy’s Helping Hands Inc.), 2685 Barge Road SW, Atlanta

Wednesday

10 a.m.: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 306 Peyton Road SW, Atlanta

1 p.m.: Gladys S. Dennard Library, 4055 Flat Shoals Road, South Fulton

Thursday

10 a.m.: Bethel United Methodist Church, 1215 New Hope Road SW, Atlanta

1 p.m.: Decision Point Ministries Church5450 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta