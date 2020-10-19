COVID cases force district to close North Fulton high school for 3 days

Fulton County Schools on March 13 became the first school district in metro Atlanta to stop in-person instruction in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Students returned to full in-person education on Oct. 14.

The district does not want a family to send a child to school or an adult to report to work if people in your family are sick or symptomatic.

The district asks that parents submit a COVID-19 report via the online portal if a student of theirs fits into one or more of the following categories:

a) Has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 15 days

b) Are currently waiting for the results of a test for COVID-19

c) Has been in close contact (within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes) in the past 15 days with someone diagnosed with COVID-19

Those in Fulton wishing to be tested can call: 404-613-8150.