COVID cases force district to close North Fulton high school for 3 days

Fulton County Schools announced Monday that Cambridge High School in Milton will be closed until Friday because of COVID-19.
There were three or more students/staff were confirmed to have the virus, a district spokesman said Monday. After consulting with the Fulton County Board of Health, district officials decided to close the school Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to give crews time to clean the building. Students will continue learning online.
“We anticipate that additional cases may occur. We are following the process we had laid out to address these with a localized approach to closure. The district continues to operate with face-to-face and remote learning instruction across the county and students will continue to learn,” spokesman Brian Noyes wrote in an email on Monday.
On Friday, Banneker High School near Union City became the first school closed due to COVID-19 cases since the district re-opened. Crews were slated to clean the school over the weekend.
“We fully acknowledge there are going to be cases from time-to-time that will require us to act,” Noyes wrote. “We are committed to following the process we have outlined to keep our students and staff safe and limit disruption to learning.”
Fulton County Schools on March 13 became the first school district in metro Atlanta to stop in-person instruction in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Students returned to full in-person education on Oct. 14.
The district does not want a family to send a child to school or an adult to report to work if people in your family are sick or symptomatic.
The district asks that parents submit a COVID-19 report via the online portal if a student of theirs fits into one or more of the following categories:
a) Has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 15 days
b) Are currently waiting for the results of a test for COVID-19
c) Has been in close contact (within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes) in the past 15 days with someone diagnosed with COVID-19
Those in Fulton wishing to be tested can call: 404-613-8150.