Fulton managing COVID-19 outbreak at its elections warehouse

Barron said that one of the 13 are symptomatic, and the rest are not showing signs.

Barron said the staff hit with the virus are mostly those who pack supply boxes for precincts and those who empty the ballot drop boxes daily.

He said this will not delay any processing of absentee mail-in ballots.

Barron said they are recruiting more workers, all staff will be tested daily, the facility has been treated with a “germicidal barrier” and they are looking for additional space to increase social distancing.

“All the operations are ongoing at the warehouse right now,” he said.