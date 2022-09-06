Fulton elections board to hold meeting Thursday

The Fulton County elections board is set to meet Thursday, less than 40 days until early voting is set to begin in the general election.
Board members will hear operations updates from staff members and consider polling place changes, according to an agenda of the meeting posted online.
How well Fulton handles this election matters, considering the ongoing state investigation into how the county runs elections.
At stake is the Republican-run state government temporarily taking over elections management in the Democratic stronghold of Fulton. Officials have said that any takeover would wait until after this year’s results are certified.
Fulton is still seeking more poll workers, an issue that contributed to the disastrous June 2020 primary that put the county under threat of a historic takeover.
The elections department is still being run by an interim elections director after a start-and-stop process to replace the last department leader who quit.
As if that weren’t enough: The election itself features UGA football legend Republicans Herschel Walker challenging incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for his federal seat and Democratic Gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams looking to oust Governor Brian Kemp.
Fulton is home to roughly 750,000 active voters.
The meeting is slated to begin at 10 a.m. inside the assembly hall of the Fulton County Government Center at 141 Pryor St. in downtown Atlanta. County staff said that the proceeding can also be viewed at www.youtube.com/c/FultonGovernmentTV.
