Fulton County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new chaplain

Gregory L. Pollard is set to become the newest Fulton County Sheriff’s Office chaplain during a private ceremony at The Enon Church in South Fulton, where he has been senior pastor nearly 30 years, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Pollard has shown outstanding leadership in the faith-based community in Atlanta for several decades,” Sheriff Patrick Labat said in a news release. “I believe Dr. Pollard’s expertise and passion for lifting up the community will take the chaplains program to new heights, and make a noticeable impact on the lives of deputies, their families, and beyond.”