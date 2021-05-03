Fulton County Schools taps DeKalb administrator for cabinet-level post

A DeKalb County School District administrator will be the next chief operations officer for Fulton County Schools.
Noel Maloof, DeKalb’s deputy chief operations officer, will start his new, cabinet-level post with the Fulton district on May 17.
In his new role, Maloof will oversee school building projects, nutrition and transportation services, among other duties, for the state’s fourth-largest district. He fills a position vacated this spring by Patrick Burke, who left Fulton for a job with Gwinnett County Public Schools.
The Fulton position has been held on an interim basis by Louis Mosley, a retired school construction executive.
Maloof previously worked as the chief operations officer for the City Schools of Decatur.
A former high school English teacher, he’s also served as a principal at Dunwoody High School and Vanderlyn Elementary School in DeKalb County and at Decatur High School.