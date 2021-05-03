Fulton County Schools taps DeKalb administrator for cabinet-level post

Noel Maloof, DeKalb’s deputy chief operations officer, will start his new, cabinet-level post with the Fulton district on May 17.

In his new role, Maloof will oversee school building projects, nutrition and transportation services, among other duties, for the state’s fourth-largest district. He fills a position vacated this spring by Patrick Burke, who left Fulton for a job with Gwinnett County Public Schools.