Fulton County Schools taps DeKalb administrator for cabinet-level post

Fulton County Schools hired Noel Maloof as its chief operations officer. Photo courtesy of Fulton County Schools
Fulton County Schools hired Noel Maloof as its chief operations officer. Photo courtesy of Fulton County Schools

Local News | 13 minutes ago
By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A DeKalb County School District administrator will be the next chief operations officer for Fulton County Schools.

Noel Maloof, DeKalb’s deputy chief operations officer, will start his new, cabinet-level post with the Fulton district on May 17.

In his new role, Maloof will oversee school building projects, nutrition and transportation services, among other duties, for the state’s fourth-largest district. He fills a position vacated this spring by Patrick Burke, who left Fulton for a job with Gwinnett County Public Schools.

The Fulton position has been held on an interim basis by Louis Mosley, a retired school construction executive.

Maloof previously worked as the chief operations officer for the City Schools of Decatur.

A former high school English teacher, he’s also served as a principal at Dunwoody High School and Vanderlyn Elementary School in DeKalb County and at Decatur High School.

