Fulton County Schools administrator to leave for Gwinnett post

Fulton County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney (right) sits next to Chief Operations Officer Patrick Burke during a a March 9, 2020, press conference announcing school closures due to COVID-19. Curtis Compton/ AJC FILE PHOTO Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Superintendent Mike Looney praised Burke for his devotion to the district and his leadership.

“His dedication and kindness is going to be missed in Fulton County Schools,” Looney said.

Board members echoed that sentiment, saying he’ll be remembered in part for the schools he helped plan and construct.

“Nobody builds a building like we do in Fulton County Schools,” said board President Julia Bernath. “It’s kid-centric, always focused on how the students are going to have the best environment to learn.”

Burke’s last day with the district is April 30.

The district tapped Louis Mosley, a retired school construction executive, to fill the position on an interim basis while a search is conducted to hire someone to fill the position permanently.

Staff writer Alia Malik contributed to this article.