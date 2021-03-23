Fulton County Schools administrator to leave for Gwinnett post

Fulton County Schools’ longtime chief operations officer is leaving for a job with Gwinnett County Public Schools.
Fulton board members on Thursday offered emotional goodbyes to Patrick Burke, an administrator who spent more than half of his two decades with the district at a cabinet-level post. He’s leaving to be Gwinnett’s director of planning.
As the operations chief in Fulton, Burke oversaw school building projects, transportation and nutrition.
He told the board his new job is closer to his home and will allow him to strike a better work-life balance.
“I have been truly blessed to serve you,” he said. “At this time and given the age and needs of my kids it is critical to me to be more physically and mentally present at home.”
Credit: Curtis Compton
Superintendent Mike Looney praised Burke for his devotion to the district and his leadership.
“His dedication and kindness is going to be missed in Fulton County Schools,” Looney said.
Board members echoed that sentiment, saying he’ll be remembered in part for the schools he helped plan and construct.
“Nobody builds a building like we do in Fulton County Schools,” said board President Julia Bernath. “It’s kid-centric, always focused on how the students are going to have the best environment to learn.”
Burke’s last day with the district is April 30.
The district tapped Louis Mosley, a retired school construction executive, to fill the position on an interim basis while a search is conducted to hire someone to fill the position permanently.
Staff writer Alia Malik contributed to this article.