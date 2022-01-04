Fulton commissioners to consider I-285 bus rapid transit plan

An elected official from eight cities — Clarkston, Tucker, Doraville, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Chamblee, Smyrna and Atlanta — and four counties — DeKalb, Fulton Gwinnett and Cobb — will serve on a policy working group from the project, according to the agreement.

Even as officials sign on, the future of the BRT plans could still be derailed. It is going to take serious money from the cities (likely Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax dollars) to build the BRT system.

Despite begging from the state, city leaders in Fulton couldn’t come to a consensus on the rapid buses and decided to move forward with a T-SPLOST list that didn’t include money carved out for BRT. Many mayors decided their cities needed T-SPLOST funds but didn’t want to lower their chances by including BRT in their ask to voters. The electorate did approve a new T-SPLOST of three-quarters of a penny for five years, without BRT, in 2021. According to county officials, cities could still divert dollars to fund a BRT system.

Fulton commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday inside the assembly hall of the Fulton County Government Center, 141 Pryor St. in downtown Atlanta. Meetings are typically livestreamed on the county’s YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/user/FultonGovernmentTV.