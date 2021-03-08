Fulton mayors tired of fielding ask for new BRT tax to help traffic

The mayors hadn’t seen that proposal, with some saying it was “disingenuous” and they felt “blindsided.”

Alpharetta stands to gain the most from the Northside BRT project, but Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin said he can’t support the proposal because the transit agencies didn’t address their concerns over the years of planning.

“At some point it gets almost insulting that we don’t understand what’s at stake here,” Gilvin said.

Georgia Department of Transportation board member Kevin Abel addressed the mayors: “We’re asking cities to make a commitment to play their part in greatly advancing the regional opportunity for transit in Fulton County.”

College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom took issue.

“You want us to commit to having fewer resources for our residents without a plan to do something to actually promote transportation throughout the entire region, and, again, please don’t mistake opposition for ignorance,” she said.

The mayors agreed to ask their councils about the proposal. A final T-SPLOST decision is expected at their next meeting, on April 2.