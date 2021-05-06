ajc logo
Fulton begins reopening libraries after COVID-19 shutdown

By Ben Brasch, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fulton County partially reopened all 32 of its libraries this week, setting up a full return in a few weeks from the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Fulton County Library System began Tuesday offering two days of service a week, barring patrons to visit no more than one hour per day.

This also marks the first time many people will have seen these facilities following the county’s ambitious $275 million program to build nine libraries and renovate 23 more.

“This is an exciting time for library staff,” library director Gayle Holloman said in a news release. “We have missed our patrons and look forward to serving them inside our wonderful libraries.”

Visitors can come Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the library system. There are still no programs being held, and rooms for meetings/studying will remain closed.

Those who come must wear a mask at all times, socially distance and are encouraged to use safer options (self-checkout machines, self-serve printing and catalog browsing on your phone/device) whenever possible.

County executives presented to commissioners Wednesday that there were some technology issues because so much equipment was mothballed for months when facilities closed to reduce the spread of the virus.

As long as conditions continue to improve, county department heads said they plan to re-open the libraries fully around June 1.

