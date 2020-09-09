Fulton, Atlanta officials to give updates, insight on upcoming elections

The event, hosted by city of Atlanta Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet, will feature Fulton County elections director Richard Barron, Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts and local political strategist Tharon Johnson.

Residents of Georgia’s Fifth Congressional District will vote in a Sept. 29 special election to fill the remainder of John Lewis' term in the U.S. House, which ends after this year. That is followed by the Nov. 3 general election, which could lead to runoffs on Dec. 1 and Jan. 3, 2021.