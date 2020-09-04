Election 2020: Complete guide to the special election for John Lewis’s seat

Lewis’s death in July left a temporary void in Georgia’s Congressional District 5, and the Sept. 29 contest will help determine who will complete a term ending on Jan. 3. If none of the seven candidates wins a majority of votes that day, the top two will proceed to a runoff on Dec. 1.

The special election is a winner-take-all affair where all candidates will appear on the same ballot regardless of party affiliation. The competitors include one independent and one Libertarian.