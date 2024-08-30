Friday, Saturday will be busiest times on the road this Labor Day weekend

Traffic will be worse on Friday and Saturday: The Georgia Department of Transportation’s travel forecast predicts heavy traffic on both Friday and Saturday. On Sunday and Monday, traffic is expected to be lighter.

At noon on Saturday, UGA faces Clemson University in a premier college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Data from INRIX predicts the heaviest traffic will occur before the game, between 8-11 a.m. Fans coming from Athens will add to traffic on Ga. 138 east and U.S. 78.

Then at 8 p.m., Georgia Tech faces Georgia State University at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

On Saturday, there’s also Dragon Con to contend with in downtown Atlanta and ATL Hip Hop Day at the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark.

No weekend lane closures: GDOT has suspended construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes.

GDOT says drivers should exercise caution because some crews will still be at work, and lane closures could become necessary in the event of crashes.

Express lane schedule changes: On Monday afternoon and evening, the South Metro Corridor Express Lanes — reversible toll lanes on I-75 — will operate northbound instead of southbound, as is typical.

The reversible Northwest Corridor express lanes on I-75 and I-575 will operate normally.

Traffic condition updates: Drivers can call 511 for real-time information on roads throughout Georgia. Drivers in the metro area with stalled cars can also call 511 for towing assistance.