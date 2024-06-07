Fox tests positive for rabies after biting Lilburn resident

A fox that bit a Lilburn resident on Monday has tested positive for rabies, Gwinnett County officials announced Friday.
The resident was bitten on Wayside Court, according to a county news release.
Early symptoms of rabies in humans include fever, headache and general weakness or discomfort. Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by stray or suspected rabid animals should seek medical care immediately and inform the health care provider of the exposure. Gwinnett is also asking people in those situations to call the county health department at 770-339-4260 and ask for the on-call epidemiologist.
To report the animal and have it picked up, call the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office at 770-339-3200, extension 5576.
Owners should ensure their pets are current on rabies vaccinations. Unvaccinated dogs and cats exposed to rabid animals must be strictly quarantined for four months and vaccinated a month before being released, according to the National Association of State Health Veterinarians.
