Another rabid raccoon captured in Buford

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
20 minutes ago

Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement and the Gwinnett County Health Department are warning residents to continue to use caution and avoid animals behaving in unusual ways after a second raccoon tested positive for the rabies virus in Buford.

Foxes, raccoons and other wild animals can spread diseases like rabies to people and pets through a bite or scratch.

Pet owners should make sure their pets have current rabies vaccinations. According to the National Association of State Health Veterinarians, unvaccinated dogs and cats exposed to a rabid animal must be strictly quarantined for four months and vaccinated one month prior to being released.

If you or your child have been bitten or scratched by any animal suspected of having rabies, seek medical care immediately. Then, contact the health department at 770-339-4260 and ask for the epidemiologist.

To report an animal for pickup, call Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office at 770-339-3200 ext. 5576. After hours, contact 770-513-5700.

