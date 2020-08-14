Forsyth schools in session, most students on campus

The seventh-largest school district in Georgia, with more than 51,000 students in 39 schools, said 34% of its elementary school children were attending school virtually. Among older students, 38% of middle schoolers and 36% of high schoolers were taking one or more virtual courses, and 19% were full-time virtual students

The district Thursday also launched a website that reports the numbers of positive COVID-19 tests results by school. Updated every weekday by 6 p.m., the site Thursday evening showed only one site, Lambert High School, reporting a student or staff member with a positive test. To view the website: https://bit.ly/2E0vunk