Forsyth schools in session, most students on campus

The Forsyth County School District reported the majority of its students reporting to class in person rather than choosing the virtual learning option on the first day of the new school year, Thursday, Aug. 13.
Credit: Forsyth County School District

Forsyth County | 28 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Thursday, the first day of the 2020-21 academic year in the Forsyth County School District, saw the majority of its students foregoing the virtual learning option and reporting to classes in person.

The seventh-largest school district in Georgia, with more than 51,000 students in 39 schools, said 34% of its elementary school children were attending school virtually. Among older students, 38% of middle schoolers and 36% of high schoolers were taking one or more virtual courses, and 19% were full-time virtual students

The district Thursday also launched a website that reports the numbers of positive COVID-19 tests results by school. Updated every weekday by 6 p.m., the site Thursday evening showed only one site, Lambert High School, reporting a student or staff member with a positive test. To view the website: https://bit.ly/2E0vunk

Parents are responsible for notifying their school nurse or administrator of a positive test result. Information: https://bit.ly/3fNTkQo

