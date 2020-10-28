Forsyth school suspends in-person classes for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

Teachers will conduct digital classes from their classrooms and school staff will report to the building as normal. Extracurricular activities, including sports, will also continue, and students are asked to regularly check their temperature, wear masks and take other safety measures if they are participating. If any activity or team is tied to an “outbreak,” their meetings may temporarily cease.

When students at Lambert and other Forsyth County public schools test positive, they are advised to quarantine. District spokeswoman Jennifer Caracciolo said some students are not following that guidance.

“Our schools are being impacted by what our students are doing outside of school, particularly gatherings with no masks and no social distancing,” Caracciolo said in an email. “We are trying to keep our schools healthy by quarantining students, but we have been informed that while these quarantined students are not at school, they are not staying at home — meeting for lunch, getting their license, gathering for parties, etc.”

Forsyth County ranks 16th among Georgia counties for the highest total recorded COVID-19 cases since March and 53 Forsyth residents have died. Its case rate has been slightly increasing since hitting a post-summer low on Oct. 1.