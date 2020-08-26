Betsy DeVos visits Forsyth County high school, praises reopening plan

Last month Forsyth schools superintendent Jeff Bearden participated in a panel at the White House about how to safely reopen schools, saying he preferred to begin the school year with face-to-face instruction.

Georgia schools tend to open earlier than the rest of the nation, and that is one reason that the beginning of the fall semester in nearby Paulding and Cherokee counties made headlines across the country and internationally.

Some high schools there had to close soon after opening due to COVID-19 infections and the resulting quarantines of students and teachers.

Decisions about reopening have stoked controversy across metro Atlanta, with some teachers protesting against a return to the classroom and some parents protesting for it.

08/25/2020 - Cumming, Georgia - United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos interacts with Forsyth Central High School Honors Chemistry students during a visit to Forsyth Central High School in Cumming, Tuesday, August 25, 2020. (ALYSSA POINTER / ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM) Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

Forsyth’s Emily Reiser, who was part of Tuesday’s district event and whose high school students are intellectually disabled, said online schooling is inadequate. “Just for their mental well-being, their mental health, it’s very important for them to come into the school building,” she said in an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

With its approach, Forsyth has managed to reduce the number of students in buildings and therefore its class sizes, though not in every room.

Michelle “Missy” Pounds was among parents protesting outside the high school during DeVos’ visit. Pounds said two of her children at a magnet high school had to take a class in person — introduction to criminal law — because it was not offered online. She said there were too many students in the class to follow social distancing guidelines.

Protesters hold signs as the motorcade of U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos passes them following a visit to Forsyth Central High School in Cumming, Tuesday, August 25, 2020. (ALYSSA POINTER / ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM) Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

“It’s a rosy picture, but they’re only looking at the good parts,” she said of the DeVos visit. “They had no choice but to go in person.”

Even so, her youngest, in eighth grade, opted for online studies, asking if she could attend one course in person. Pounds let her, saying the drama class is in a larger space, with fewer students and that all of them wear masks, which are encouraged but not required by the school district.