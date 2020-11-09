X

Forsyth warns COVID-19 may force more school closures

With one high school forced to temporarily close due to a spike in cases and exposures, the Forsyth County schools are urging parents to be aware what their children are doing after school and on weekends, and to remind their students to wear face masks at school, on buses and at school events.

Credit: Centers for Disease Control

By David Ibata for the AJC

For the second time in as many weeks, the superintendent of the Forsyth County School District has issued a plea to parents to do their part mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

On Oct. 28, Forsyth closed Lambert High School and went to virtual learning for two weeks due to a spike in cases and exposures.

“This is the first Forsyth County school that we had to temporarily close, and I fear that without immediate assistance from you in two areas of concern, more schools are to soon follow,” Superintendent Jeffrey Bearden said Friday in a message to parents.

Bearden asked parents to be aware what their children are doing after school hours and on weekends, particularly at gatherings and parties where social distancing and mask-wearing aren’t practiced. He also asked parents to reinforce that students are expected to wear face masks at school, on buses and at school events.

