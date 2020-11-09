Forsyth warns COVID-19 may force more school closures

For the second time in as many weeks, the superintendent of the Forsyth County School District has issued a plea to parents to do their part mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
On Oct. 28, Forsyth closed Lambert High School and went to virtual learning for two weeks due to a spike in cases and exposures.
“This is the first Forsyth County school that we had to temporarily close, and I fear that without immediate assistance from you in two areas of concern, more schools are to soon follow,” Superintendent Jeffrey Bearden said Friday in a message to parents.
Bearden asked parents to be aware what their children are doing after school hours and on weekends, particularly at gatherings and parties where social distancing and mask-wearing aren’t practiced. He also asked parents to reinforce that students are expected to wear face masks at school, on buses and at school events.
