Former Cobb Chairman Boyce hospitalized after strokes

Cobb Commission Chairman Mike Boyce and his wife Judy attend a farewell reception for him and for Commissioner Bob Ott at the Cobb County Civic Center in 2020. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Former Cobb County Chairman Mike Boyce has been hospitalized in Indiana after suffering two strokes in recent days, county government officials announced Tuesday.

Boyce, a Republican, served a single term as chair of the county’s board of commissioners, defeating former Chair Tim Lee in 2016. The election was widely viewed as a referendum on the deal that brought a Braves stadium to the northwest Atlanta suburbs, which Boyce campaigned heavily against.

Boyce would relinquish the post four years later, losing to current Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, a Democrat, in 2020. In the wake of that election, which led to a wave of unfounded claims of election fraud nationally and in Georgia, Boyce urged his fellow Republicans to “transition in grace,” rather than cast doubt on the results.

In a post to the county government’s official Facebook page, county officials said that Boyce was recovering after a surgery.

“We know Mike is a fighter,” County Manager Jackie McMorris said in a statement. “Our prayers are with him, as well as Judy and the family. We are hopeful of a speedy recovery and praying he can come through this. Our county family hopes to see him back in Cobb County as soon as possible.”

Brian Eason covers Cobb County for the AJC’s local government team. He is drawn to stories that explain how our government works — and why it often doesn’t.

