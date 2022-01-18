Former Cobb Chairman Boyce hospitalized after strokes

Boyce, a Republican, served a single term as chair of the county’s board of commissioners, defeating former Chair Tim Lee in 2016. The election was widely viewed as a referendum on the deal that brought a Braves stadium to the northwest Atlanta suburbs, which Boyce campaigned heavily against.

Boyce would relinquish the post four years later, losing to current Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, a Democrat, in 2020. In the wake of that election, which led to a wave of unfounded claims of election fraud nationally and in Georgia, Boyce urged his fellow Republicans to “transition in grace,” rather than cast doubt on the results.