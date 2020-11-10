Cobb Chairman calls on officials to respect election outcome

Chairman Mike Boyce, who lost his bid for reelection last week, offered his congratulations to Chair-elect Lisa Cupid, a Democrat and his colleague on the board representing South Cobb. Boyce said he stood ready to assist her in assuming her new role.

“I think it’s also important, that as part of this process, that we have a transition in grace, that we acknowledge the voice of the people, we hear them and we move on,” Boyce said. “I hope that this message gets loud and clear to our national and our state leaders, that this transition in grace is part of the election process.”