Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms leaving White House job

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is leaving her senior White House role after less than a year of service with the Biden administration.
President Joe Biden announced Monday morning that former Columbia, South Carolina, Mayor Steven Benjamin is going to replace Bottoms as the president’s next Senior Advisor and Director of the Office of Public Engagement. Benjamin’s new job begins in April.
Biden announced that under Bottoms’ leadership, the Office of Public Engagement has kept equity at the heart of their agenda. He said the office continues to serve as the connective tissue between the Biden administration and everyday Americans who may not have a voice to reach Washington otherwise.
“I have leaned on Keisha as a close advisor with exceptional instincts, and I am grateful to her for serving our nation with honor and integrity,” Biden said. “I wish her the best as she returns home to Atlanta to be with her family.”
Bottoms, who served as mayor from 2018 through 2021, joined the Biden administration last summer to replace Cedric Richmond, a former Louisiana congressman who was Biden’s first Office of Public Engagement director as well as a close adviser.
As Biden’s adviser, Bottoms had a direct line to the president and Vice President Kamala Harris in serving as a public face of the administration at various press events. She most recently hosted an HBCU Student Journalist briefing at the White House with Harris last week.
“I’d never seen anyone like me inside of the White House, and here I stand many, many years later,” Bottoms told the young journalists on Feb. 23. “God always has these amazing dreams for us, and we don’t always know when they will happen.”
Biden hosted a fundraiser for Bottoms in 2021 before she made the surprise announcement that she wouldn’t seek a second term. Bottoms’ time in office included an extraordinary set of challenges for the city, including a cyberattack, the pandemic and civil unrest in 2020.
At the same time, however, Bottoms was an early and ardent supporter of Biden when he was running for president in 2020. Bottoms backed Biden when many others doubted his chances in a crowded Democratic primary. She was on his shortlist of vice presidential picks, and after he was elected, Biden offered Bottoms a position in his Cabinet, though she did not accept it.
Bottoms left office with an overall positive approval rating from residents, but she had a strained relationship with the City Council and some community groups, especially amid a rise in crime during the pandemic.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com