BreakingNews
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms leaving White House job
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms leaving White House job

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is leaving her senior White House role after less than a year of service with the Biden administration.

President Joe Biden announced Monday morning that former Columbia, South Carolina, Mayor Steven Benjamin is going to replace Bottoms as the president’s next Senior Advisor and Director of the Office of Public Engagement. Benjamin’s new job begins in April.

Biden announced that under Bottoms’ leadership, the Office of Public Engagement has kept equity at the heart of their agenda. He said the office continues to serve as the connective tissue between the Biden administration and everyday Americans who may not have a voice to reach Washington otherwise.

“I have leaned on Keisha as a close advisor with exceptional instincts, and I am grateful to her for serving our nation with honor and integrity,” Biden said. “I wish her the best as she returns home to Atlanta to be with her family.”

Bottoms, who served as mayor from 2018 through 2021, joined the Biden administration last summer to replace Cedric Richmond, a former Louisiana congressman who was Biden’s first Office of Public Engagement director as well as a close adviser.

As Biden’s adviser, Bottoms had a direct line to the president and Vice President Kamala Harris in serving as a public face of the administration at various press events. She most recently hosted an HBCU Student Journalist briefing at the White House with Harris last week.

“I’d never seen anyone like me inside of the White House, and here I stand many, many years later,” Bottoms told the young journalists on Feb. 23. “God always has these amazing dreams for us, and we don’t always know when they will happen.”

ExploreAtlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms: ‘We are leaving this city intact’

Biden hosted a fundraiser for Bottoms in 2021 before she made the surprise announcement that she wouldn’t seek a second term. Bottoms’ time in office included an extraordinary set of challenges for the city, including a cyberattack, the pandemic and civil unrest in 2020.

At the same time, however, Bottoms was an early and ardent supporter of Biden when he was running for president in 2020. Bottoms backed Biden when many others doubted his chances in a crowded Democratic primary. She was on his shortlist of vice presidential picks, and after he was elected, Biden offered Bottoms a position in his Cabinet, though she did not accept it.

Bottoms left office with an overall positive approval rating from residents, but she had a strained relationship with the City Council and some community groups, especially amid a rise in crime during the pandemic.

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

The Jolt: ‘Buckhead City’ vote could stop police training center 4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Senate committee backs Buckhead cityhood bills
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: The Hawks’ new-coach bounce could see them take flight
2h ago

Credit: AP

Quin Snyder is good get for Hawks to build program
1h ago

Credit: AP

Quin Snyder is good get for Hawks to build program
1h ago

Credit: Homerville Police Dept.

GBI arrests South Ga. police chief; command staff resigns after interim placed
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Senate committee backs Buckhead cityhood bills
1h ago
Comcast to support Black male youth in Atlanta, Chicago tech with $2 million grant
1h ago
Inside City Hall: Battle continues over short-term rental regulations while public safety...
5h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
23h ago
Refugees and their advocates see a champion in Jimmy Carter
5h ago
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominates at SAG Awards
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top