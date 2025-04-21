The pope was hospitalized earlier this year with life-threatening double pneumonia. His death came a day after he blessed worshippers gathered in St. Peter’s Square for Easter Mass. The crowd roared when he appeared in a wheelchair on a balcony at St. Peter’s Basilica and raised a hand in greeting, The New York Times reported.

“Dear brothers and sisters, happy Easter,” the pope said, according to The Times.

Nine percent of adults in the Atlanta metro area identify as Catholics, according to Pew Research Center survey results released in February. That is down 2 percentage points since 2014. Nationally, the survey results show, 19% of adults identify as Catholics.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp praised the pope Monday on X, the social network formerly called Twitter.

“We join all Georgians and those around the world mourning the loss of Pope Francis,” Kemp wrote. “His heart for all of God’s creation should inspire each of us to live out the great commandment to love our neighbor.”

The White House posted on X photos of President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance with the pope. Vance and the pope exchanged Easter greetings in a brief meeting Sunday at Casa Santa Marta.

“Rest in peace, Pope Francis,” the White House posted on X.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who previously served as bishop of Dallas Catholic Diocese in Texas, will serve as the acting head of the Vatican until a new pope is chosen.

“His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his church,” Farrell said Monday. “He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized.”